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Human Rights Observatory

Authorities push back against International Women’s Day march in Pakistan

By Ramna Saeed
Authorities in Islamabad detained dozens of Aurat March participants on International Women’s Day, citing Section 144, sparking outrage over police brutality, arbitrary arrests, and threats to journalists covering the protest.


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