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Human Rights Observatory

NICARAGUA: AUTHORITIES MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF LIFE FOR BROOKLYN RIVERA

By Amnesty International
In light of the persistent lack of information regarding the whereabouts, state of health and conditions of detention of prisoner of conscience Brooklyn Rivera, Amnesty International declared: “Keeping Brooklyn Rivera in detention without information about his whereabouts and state of health, and without access to family members or lawyers, exacerbates the already extremely serious human […] The post NICARAGUA: AUTHORITIES MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF LIFE FOR BROOKLYN RIVERA    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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