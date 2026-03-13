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Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament Urges Niger to Free Detained Ex-President

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 16, 2023. © 2023 Michel Euler/AP Photo Over two-and-a-half years after Niger’s military coup, the country’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, and his wife remain detained without legal basis.On March 11, the European Parliament unanimously adopted an urgent resolution condemning their arbitrary detention, as well as that of “other individuals detained in the coup,” and calling for their immediate release.Niger’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reacted sharply, summoning the…


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