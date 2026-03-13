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Human Rights Observatory

How the Emerald Isle shaped the Steel City – Pittsburgh’s rich Irish history

By Paula Kane, Professor of Religious Studies, University of Pittsburgh
Long before Pittsburgh’s modern Irish celebrations existed, Irish immigrants helped shape the city in the 19th century via the railroads, canals and steel industry.The Conversation


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