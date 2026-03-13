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Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Proposed new Constitution reflects erosion of human rights standards and rule of law

By Amnesty International
Kazakhstan’s proposed new Constitution represents an alarming rollback of human rights protections and the rule of law and a blatant attempt to concentrate presidential power, Amnesty International said ahead of a referendum on the sweeping changes scheduled for 15 March. “The project of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan reflects what we have been witnessing over […] The post Kazakhstan: Proposed new Constitution reflects erosion of human rights standards and rule of law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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