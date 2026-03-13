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Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Court Ruling in Ukraine a Step Toward Equality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants at the 2025 Kyiv Pride Equality March display a placard supporting Draft Law 9103, which proposes the legal recognition of civil partnerships in Ukraine, June 14, 2025.  © 2025 Cover Images via AP Images A ruling this week by Ukraine’s Supreme Court recognizing a same-sex couple as a de facto family marks a significant victory for equality.The case involves Zorian Kis, a Ukrainian diplomat, and his partner Tymur Levchuk. After years of legal struggle, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision recognizing that the couple constitutes…


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