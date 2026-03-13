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Human Rights Observatory

New OSCE Report Finds Sharp Democratic Backsliding in Georgia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The entrance of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in Vienna, Austria, February 15, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File A new report prepared under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) documents a significant deterioration in human rights and democratic standards in Georgia and calls for urgent reforms to protect fundamental freedoms.Published on March 12, the report was prepared by an OSCE fact-finding mission after 23 participating states invoked the…


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