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Why a short, sharp climate shock affects your pension more than a slow, looming threat

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
Financial markets react more strongly to sudden, visible events like storms, even when gradual changes like rising sea levels might be equally devastating.The Conversation


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