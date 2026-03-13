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Human Rights Observatory

How conversation works – and why people with hearing loss rely more on their powers of prediction

By Ruth Corps, Early Career Research Fellow in Psychology, School of Psychology, University of Sheffield
“Ultimately, the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or friendship, is conversation,” wrote Oscar Wilde.

We often think of conversation as effortless. But beneath its apparent ease lies an extraordinary feat of coordination – a finely tuned dance of listening and speaking.

Summoning a single word in your mind and then saying it takes at least 600…The Conversation


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