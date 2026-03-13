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Human Rights Observatory

Why the next escalation in the Iran conflict could be between the US and Turkey

By Ben Seymour, PhD Candidate in International Relations, Nottingham Trent University
Eszter Simon, Senior Lecturer Politics and International Relations, Nottingham Trent University
Washington may see the Kurds as a useful tool for confronting the Iranian regime, but such a strategy could create new tensions elsewhere in the region.The Conversation


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