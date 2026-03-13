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Human Rights Observatory

Kharg Island: Iran’s energy lifeline that has so far escaped attack

By Christian Emery, Associate Professor in International Politics, UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies, UCL
As the US and Israel’s assault on Iran grinds on, the Trump administration has issued increasingly bellicose claims that American and Israeli forces are delivering ferocious blows to the Iranian regime.

The US secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, warned of the “most intense” day of strikes yet on March 10. And Donald Trump followed with a claim that the war will end soon because…The Conversation


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