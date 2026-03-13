Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fighting for the right to exist

By Amnesty International
Pascale, what motivated you to get involved in this work?  I have been a member of feminist organizations since 2008; I was 19 years old at the time. I began engaging with feminist groups such as Foundation Toya. In 2015, I decided to create my own organization because I wanted to do things differently. I wanted […] The post Fighting for the right to exist appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seán: A Greek court refused to criminalise rescue workers, but will the EU do the same?
~ In the Shadow of War, Settler Violence against Palestinians Intensifies
~ The nine worst mothers in literature – according to our experts
~ Congo-Brazzaville election: Sassou Nguesso set to extend his rule
~ Young Latinos – and their commitment to social justice – are shaping the future of the Catholic Church
~ Nearly 1 in 3 missing children in the US are Black, driving Pennsylvania and other states to propose ‘Ebony Alerts’ to ensure equal protection and public safety
~ In its hunt for critical minerals, the US is misconstruing what is and is not America’s
~ How sewage treatment plants could handle food waste, sparing landfills and the climate
~ While the US government is investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena, academic researchers studying them face stigma
~ When US fights in the Middle East, American Muslim students often face discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter