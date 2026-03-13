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Human Rights Observatory

Seán: A Greek court refused to criminalise rescue workers, but will the EU do the same?

By Amnesty International
My ordeal started at about 2am one morning in February 2018, when I was arrested by the Greek police. People were fleeing conflicts at home and coming to Europe seeking safety in unseaworthy boats and I was helping the Emergency Response Center International to conduct search and rescue activities. I was detained without understanding what […] The post Seán: A Greek court refused to criminalise rescue workers, but will the EU do the same? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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