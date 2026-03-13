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Human Rights Observatory

In the Shadow of War, Settler Violence against Palestinians Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residents inspect damaged belongings inside a tent burned by suspected Israeli settlers in the village of Susya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 25, 2026.  © 2026 Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images While many Israelis are taking shelter from missile and drone attacks, armed settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of the fog of war to seize land and advance Israel’s ongoing dispossession and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.On a daily basis, settlers are invading Palestinian communities,…


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