Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The nine worst mothers in literature – according to our experts

By Alison Taft, Course Director of Creative Writing, Leeds Beckett University
Ailish Kate Brassil, PhD Candidate, University College Cork
Angela Dunstan, Reader in English Literature and Visual Culture | International Lead for the School of the Arts, Queen Mary University of London
Christina Hennemann, PhD Student Creative Writing / Abortion Poetics, University of Limerick
Clodagh Philippa Guerin, PhD Candidate in Refugee World Literature, University of Limerick
Edel Semple, Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies, University College Cork
Faye Lynch, PhD candidate in the Department of English Literature, University of Liverpool
Sarah Olive, Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
Stephanie Palmer, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts & Humanities, Nottingham Trent University
Wen-chin Ouyang, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature, SOAS, University of London
For Mother’s Day, we asked nine of our academic experts to tell us who they think is the worst mother in literature. From serious villains to children’s book baddies, these mothers subvert every maternal instinct.

1. Mummy, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman (2017)


Isolated, broken and wedded to routine, 30-year-old Eleanor avoids mirrors, not due to the physical scars she bears, but because she sees “too much of Mummy’s face there”.

Readers meet “Mummy” only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Congo-Brazzaville election: Sassou Nguesso set to extend his rule
~ Young Latinos – and their commitment to social justice – are shaping the future of the Catholic Church
~ Nearly 1 in 3 missing children in the US are Black, driving Pennsylvania and other states to propose ‘Ebony Alerts’ to ensure equal protection and public safety
~ In its hunt for critical minerals, the US is misconstruing what is and is not America’s
~ How sewage treatment plants could handle food waste, sparing landfills and the climate
~ While the US government is investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena, academic researchers studying them face stigma
~ When US fights in the Middle East, American Muslim students often face discrimination
~ As the Oscars approach, Hollywood grapples with AI’s growing influence on filmmaking
~ I was teaching virtue and knowledge while lying on the side
~ Jesse Jackson’s misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s is common – new genetic discovery could lead to treatment for this deadly disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter