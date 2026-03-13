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Congo-Brazzaville election: Sassou Nguesso set to extend his rule

By Ngodi Etanislas, enseignant-chercheur, Université Marien Ngouabi
Congolese will go to the polls on 15 March 2026 to elect their president, with a fractured opposition unable to present a single candidate. The Congolese Labor Party (PCT), in power since the end of the 1997 civil war, along with its allies, exerts extensive control over the state apparatus…The Conversation


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