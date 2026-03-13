How sewage treatment plants could handle food waste, sparing landfills and the climate
By Ahmed Ibrahim Yunus, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Joe Frank Bozeman III, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology
Rather than generating climate-warming emissions and wasting nutrients and energy, food waste can become a resource if processed in sewage treatment plants.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 13, 2026