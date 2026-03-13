Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I was teaching virtue and knowledge while lying on the side

By Katherine Moses, Instructional Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Religion, University of Mississippi
I had been with my boyfriend, Tyler, for almost 10 years when we finally agreed that we should get engaged and married. Up until then, our respective jobs – mine as an academic, his as a fisherman – had forced us to endure long stretches apart.

But I had been offered a permanent academic job teaching philosophy in Florida. Tyler said he was willing to start a business there. It seemed like the beginning of a new, stable chapter of our lives.

We moved before he officially proposed, however. Then he went to Canada for seasonal work.

In our new house in Florida,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
