Human Rights Observatory

What you study in school shapes your voting choices in adulthood

By Nicole Martin, Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Ralph Scott, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in Politics, University of Bristol
Roland Kappe, Lecturer in Political Economy, UCL
Across Europe, education has become one of the biggest dividing lines in politics, and educational qualifications are now one of the best predictors of vote choice in Britain. This is particularly the case for new parties that compete more on cultural issues, including Reform and the Greens, who attract voters from different ends of the educational spectrum.

In the most recent UK general election in July 2024, 18% of voters with no formal qualifications voted for Reform – two and half times as many as among…The Conversation


