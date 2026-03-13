Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s relentless interference since start of Ukraine war has failed to break Moldova

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Marina Gorbatiuc, Researcher in the Center of Political Research and International Relations, Moldova State University
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the prospects for Moldova did not look good. But four years have now passed and, despite a relentless Russian campaign to destabilise the country, Moldova has survived and made significant progress.

It has, for example, progressed on its path to EU membership. Moldova transitioned from applicant to candidate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
