Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Difficult friends and relatives could be making you age faster – new study

By Ann Marie Creaven, Associate Professor, Psychology, University of Limerick
Chloe Boyle, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Limerick
Srebrenka Letina, Assistant Professor, Social Networks
The people in our lives can protect our health – but new research suggests that those who consistently cause us stress may actually be ageing us faster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Tasters: a quietly devastating film about the women forced to test Hitler’s food for poison
~ The ten worst mothers in literature – according to our experts
~ ‘Opera needs to attract good writers and tell better stories’: four experts on how opera can survive, thrive and reach new audiences
~ A Woman of Substance: Channel 4’s lavish remake revives the pleasures – and contradictions – of the bonkbuster
~ To win freedom from Trump’s America, Europe needs to overcome its ‘downward coping syndrome’
~ Cancer deaths fall to historic low in UK – this is probably why
~ Eswatini: Arrival of four more men under US unlawful removal deal
~ Iranian Footballers Gain Asylum in Australia
~ How the menstrual cycle can make or break an athlete’s performance
~ China’s ban on fuel exports is deeply worrying for Australian air travellers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter