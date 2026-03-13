Difficult friends and relatives could be making you age faster – new study
By Ann Marie Creaven, Associate Professor, Psychology, University of Limerick
Chloe Boyle, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Limerick
Srebrenka Letina, Assistant Professor, Social Networks
The people in our lives can protect our health – but new research suggests that those who consistently cause us stress may actually be ageing us faster.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 13, 2026