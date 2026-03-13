Tolerance.ca
The Tasters: a quietly devastating film about the women forced to test Hitler’s food for poison

By Laura O'Flanagan, PhD Candidate, School of English, Dublin City University
Director Silvio Soldini’s wartime drama The Tasters is a gripping and deeply affecting film. Inspired by the testimony of Margot Wölk, who claimed in 2012 that she had been forced to taste Adolf Hitler’s food during the second world war, the film examines survival and moral compromise among those caught inside the machinery of the Nazi regime.

The film is adapted from Rosella Postorino’s 2018 historical fiction novel The Women At Hitler’s TableThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
