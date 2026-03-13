Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Iranian Footballers Gain Asylum in Australia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian players huddle before the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and the Philippines on the Gold Coast on March 8, 2026. © 2026 AFP via Getty Images The Australian government’s decision to grant asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s national football team and one official shows the importance of protecting courageous athletes who stand up for what they believe.The six Iranians sought protection in Australia after their final match of the Asian Women's Cup on March 8. In their opening match against South Korea on March…


© Human Rights Watch -
