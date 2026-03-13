Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New ban on dangerous rodent poisons is lifeline for our native animals

By Robert Davis, Associate Professor in Wildlife Conservation, Edith Cowan University
Rat and mouse baits are an everyday product. But these chemicals can persist in the tissues of rodents that eat them for months and poison native animals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central African Militia Leader Dies in Custody
~ LGBTQ+ rights worsen in several countries following US policy changes
~ Forbidden movies: Russia bans films that reject so-called ‘traditional values’
~ It’s not hoarding: farmers need to buy huge amounts of diesel to keep our food secure
~ ‘My prey, my prize, my Vladimir’: flipping the gender script on predatory professors
~ Should I take vitamin C to ward off colds, lower blood pressure or reduce cancer risk?
~ Secrets, sexism and hypocrisy: Bonfire of the Murdochs reveals the family’s real succession drama
~ Oil, petrol, gasoline: a chemical engineer explains how crude turns into fuel
~ Desperate to flee abuse in Cambodian scam compounds, these young Indonesians are now facing suspicion back home
~ Why doesn’t Hobart have a Chinatown?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter