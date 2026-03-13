Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forbidden movies: Russia bans films that reject so-called ‘traditional values’

By Daria Dergacheva
'Traditional values' in the law include patriotism, service to the fatherland, high morals, a strong family, productive labor, and the priority of the spiritual over the material.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LGBTQ+ rights worsen in several countries following US policy changes
~ ‘My prey, my prize, my Vladimir’: flipping the gender script on predatory professors
~ Should I take vitamin C to ward off colds, lower blood pressure or reduce cancer risk?
~ Secrets, sexism and hypocrisy: Bonfire of the Murdochs reveals the family’s real succession drama
~ Oil, petrol, gasoline: a chemical engineer explains how crude turns into fuel
~ Desperate to flee abuse in Cambodian scam compounds, these young Indonesians are now facing suspicion back home
~ Why doesn’t Hobart have a Chinatown?
~ When GPS lies at sea: How electronic warfare is threatening ships and their crews
~ Is ‘period syncing’ real? Two reproductive health experts explain
~ Job performance reviews are outdated and often pointless. Why do we still use them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter