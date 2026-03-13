Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should I take vitamin C to ward off colds, lower blood pressure or reduce cancer risk?

By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Ian Jamie, Senior Lecturer, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan, Pharmacist and Lecturer, UNSW Sydney; University of Sydney
Will vitamin C supplements do you any good and help with these conditions? Here’s what the evidence says – and what to look out for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
