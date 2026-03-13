Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Secrets, sexism and hypocrisy: Bonfire of the Murdochs reveals the family’s real succession drama

By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Gabriel Sherman, author of the latest and shortest Murdoch biography, is an outstanding journalist. But does he have something new to say about the media mogul?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
