Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is ‘period syncing’ real? Two reproductive health experts explain

By Emmalee Ford, Adjunct Lecturer, Sexual and Reproductive Health, University of Sydney
Tessa Copp, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow in Reproductive Health, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Have you ever heard two or more women say they’re on the same cycle?

This is a common claim among women who live together, for example in a family or as housemates.

This idea that people menstruate, or have their period, at the same time is known as “menstrual synchrony”. If their menstrual periods happen to regularly align, they might describe themselves as being “in sync”.

But is menstrual synchrony possible, according to science? Let’s unpack the evidence.


The ‘menstrual synchrony’ myth


The term “menstrual synchrony” is difficult…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When GPS lies at sea: How electronic warfare is threatening ships and their crews
~ Job performance reviews are outdated and often pointless. Why do we still use them?
~ From menstrual dignity to digital safety: How grassroots feminists are redefining gender justice
~ Ecuador: Court Affirms Adolescents’ Right to Gender Recognition
~ Iran: US School Attack Findings Show Need for Reform, Accountability
~ How governments can help Indigenous communities disproportionately impacted by wildfires
~ Inside the Manosphere: Louis Theroux opts for superficial spectacle over serious scrutiny
~ Iran’s ruling structure explained
~ We can’t coerce our way to social cohesion. Here’s what else governments should be doing
~ Friday essay: ‘epic fury’ – the men of MAGA might be the most emotional US leaders ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter