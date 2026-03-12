Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Court Affirms Adolescents’ Right to Gender Recognition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman exits the Constitutional Court building, in Quito, Ecuador, February 7, 2024. © 2024 Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo (Washington, DC, March 12, 2026) – Ecuador’s Constitutional Court’s ruling, made public on March 10, 2026, that people under 18 cannot automatically be refused a request to modify their gender on identity documents is an important victory for the rights of transgender youth, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling affirms that constitutional protection cannot rest on rigid assumptions about age while ignoring adolescents’ lived realities, evolving…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From menstrual dignity to digital safety: How grassroots feminists are redefining gender justice
~ Iran: US School Attack Findings Show Need for Reform, Accountability
~ How governments can help Indigenous communities disproportionately impacted by wildfires
~ Inside the Manosphere: Louis Theroux opts for superficial spectacle over serious scrutiny
~ Iran’s ruling structure explained
~ We can’t coerce our way to social cohesion. Here’s what else governments should be doing
~ Friday essay: ‘epic fury’ – the men of MAGA might be the most emotional US leaders ever
~ A deadly strike, or Call of Duty clip? How the US government is trying to memeify the war on Iran
~ Social media has supercharged real estate marketing – and made it cheaper. But it also brings risks
~ NAPLAN is being used by some schools as an entrance exam. This isn’t what it’s designed to do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter