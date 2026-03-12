Friday essay: ‘epic fury’ – the men of MAGA might be the most emotional US leaders ever
By Natalie Kon-yu, Associate Professor, Creative Writing and Literary Studies, Victoria University
Emily Booth, Research fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Michael Burke, Associate professor, First Year College, Victoria University
Tom Clark, Interim Executive Dean of the First Year College, Victoria University
The emotional outbursts of MAGA men can seem spontaneous and even silly – but we should take them seriously, especially when they apply to war.
