Human Rights Observatory

Do therapies like EMDR affect memories of traumatic events?

By Richard Bryant, Professor & Director of Traumatic Stress Clinic, UNSW Sydney
Trauma survivors who have used EMDR may not get their case heard in court. Here’s what the evidence actually says about this therapy and false memories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
