Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Larry Towell exhibition: Experiencing the world beyond everyday life through photography

By Sarah Bassnett, Professor of Art History, Western University
The award-winning Towell has worked in conflict zones including Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Palestine, Guatemala and Ukraine. His work humanizes complex social and political issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
