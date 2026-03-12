Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fighting for the right to exist

By Amnesty International
Pascale, what motivated you to get involved in this work?  I have been a member of feminist organizations since 2008; I was 19 years old at the time. I began engaging with feminist groups such as Foundation Toya. In 2015, I decided to create my own organization because I wanted to do things differently. I wanted […] The post Fighting for the right to exist appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
