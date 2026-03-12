Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NHS England Blocks Access to Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators march through central London to protest a restriction on puberty-delaying medications in London, United Kingdom, on April 20, 2024. © 2024 WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via AP Photo England’s National Health Service (NHS) has announced it will block new referrals for gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender youth under 18, restricting access to evidence-based care and undermining young people’s rights to health, bodily autonomy, and nondiscrimination.The decision came into force on March 9 and will undergo a 90-day consultation period after…


© Human Rights Watch -
