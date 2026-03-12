Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thirty years after Dunblane school shooting, the UK’s gun laws can still be improved

By Peter Squires, Professor of Criminology & Public Policy, University of Brighton
Rachel Bolton-King, Associate Professor & Courses Manager of Forensic Science, Nottingham Trent University; University of Staffordshire
On March 13 1996, a man walked into a primary school in Dunblane, Scotland, armed with four handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition. In the school gymnasium, he killed 16 young children and their teacher, and injured many others. This horrific tragedy prompted significant gun control reforms, including a ban on civilian possession of most handguns.

But 30 years later, the UK’s gun safety issues have not been fully solved. Two mass shootings in subsequent years, in CumbriaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fighting for the right to exist
~ NHS England Blocks Access to Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies
~ Oil price escalation could help China grasp more green global leadership
~ Why the rise of multi-party politics is good for democracy
~ The UN is turning refugees into carbon offset workers
~ The war on DEI reflects the quiet normalization of white nationalism — in the U.S. and beyond
~ ‘I felt like a specimen’ – New clinical recommendations aim to improve trauma-informed care in pelvic medicine
~ Khaby Lame is the world’s most followed TikToker: the story of a Senegalese-born star who sold his identity
~ How do women entrepreneurs survive in Ghana’s informal economy? We went to a local market to ask them
~ Afrobeats celebrates cybercrime and it’s becoming a global problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter