Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The war on DEI reflects the quiet normalization of white nationalism — in the U.S. and beyond

By Henry Giroux, Chaired professor for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the Department of English and Cultural Studies, McMaster University
The backlash against DEI initiatives casts diversity itself as a threat. Here’s why that’s so dangerous in an era of rising authoritarianism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
