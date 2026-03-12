Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Khaby Lame is the world’s most followed TikToker: the story of a Senegalese-born star who sold his identity

By Fanny Georges, enseignant-chercheur, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle, Paris 3
His name is Khabane Lame, but he is known worldwide as Khaby Lame. Born in Dakar, Senegal, he is the most followed content creator on TikTok.

He became famous for video clips in which he reacts to absurd “life hack” videos with a blank, slightly annoyed face, showing the hack wasn’t needed.

At the time of writing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fighting for the right to exist
~ NHS England Blocks Access to Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies
~ Thirty years after Dunblane school shooting, the UK’s gun laws can still be improved
~ Oil price escalation could help China grasp more green global leadership
~ Why the rise of multi-party politics is good for democracy
~ The UN is turning refugees into carbon offset workers
~ The war on DEI reflects the quiet normalization of white nationalism — in the U.S. and beyond
~ ‘I felt like a specimen’ – New clinical recommendations aim to improve trauma-informed care in pelvic medicine
~ How do women entrepreneurs survive in Ghana’s informal economy? We went to a local market to ask them
~ Afrobeats celebrates cybercrime and it’s becoming a global problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter