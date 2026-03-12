Tolerance.ca
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Tunisian director’s devastating film about Palestine is up for an Oscar

By Florence Martin, Dean John B. Van Meter Professor of French Transnational Studies, Goucher College
The Voice of Hind Rajab made an immediate impact when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, receiving a 23-minute standing ovation and seven awards. More were to follow as it played at festivals around the world.

It’s a mixture of documentary and drama that tells the story of a Palestinian girl trapped in a car during the conflict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
