Nasa plans to have a permanent base on the Moon by 2030 – how it can be done
By Kevin Olsen, UKSA Mars Science Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Oxford
Fiona Henderson, DPhil Student, Atmospheric, Oceanic and Planetary Physics, University of Oxford
A US Senate committee has directed Nasa to begin work on a Moon base “as soon as is practicable”. Under legislation advanced by the Senate lawmakers, the outpost would serve as a science laboratory and proving ground, where astronauts would develop the capabilities to live and work beyond Earth’s orbit.
A recent executive order issued by the White House directs Nasa to establish the initial elements of a permanent…
- Thursday, March 12, 2026