Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East conflict shows the real meaning of Trump’s ‘America first’ foreign policy

By Bamo Nouri, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Inderjeet Parmar, Professor in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Now well into its second week, the US-Israeli war against Iran has gone beyond the “combat operation” the US president, Donald Trump, announced when it began on February 28. Civilians and infrastructure have been struck across the region from Lebanon, to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The conflict has spread rapidly across the Middle East. Now, with the strait of Hormuz effectively closed, oil prices have risen sharply threatening global economic chaos.

This is not an abstract strategic contest.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fighting for the right to exist
~ NHS England Blocks Access to Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies
~ Thirty years after Dunblane school shooting, the UK’s gun laws can still be improved
~ Oil price escalation could help China grasp more green global leadership
~ Why the rise of multi-party politics is good for democracy
~ The UN is turning refugees into carbon offset workers
~ The war on DEI reflects the quiet normalization of white nationalism — in the U.S. and beyond
~ ‘I felt like a specimen’ – New clinical recommendations aim to improve trauma-informed care in pelvic medicine
~ Khaby Lame is the world’s most followed TikToker: the story of a Senegalese-born star who sold his identity
~ How do women entrepreneurs survive in Ghana’s informal economy? We went to a local market to ask them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter