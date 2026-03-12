Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deep underground, a telescope may soon detect ghosts of stars that died before Earth existed

By Pablo Martinez Mirave, Postdoctoral Researcher in Theoretical High-Energy, Astroparticle and Gravitational Physics, University of Copenhagen
Imagine looking up at the night sky and seeing a star suddenly burst into a blaze of light brighter than anything nearby. A flash so bright that it briefly outshines an entire galaxy before fading forever.

This violent fate is rare: fewer than about 1% of stars are big enough to end their lives this way. Indeed, these dramatic explosions only occur in so-called “massive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
