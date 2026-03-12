Have we passed ‘peak sheep’?
By Caroline Flanagan, Head of School, Agriculture, Anglia Ruskin University
Harriet Wishart, Lecturer, Agriculture, Anglia Ruskin University
The classic view of British countryside is of hilly green fields, stone walls and sheep dotted about in the distance.
But that scene could be disappearing as farmers move away from keeping sheep, or reduce their flocks, in many areas of the country.
The total number of sheep and lambs decreased by 3.8%, to 13.3 million in June 2025. Breeding flock numbers have also dropped from 6.8 million in 2021 to 6.4 million in 2025.…
