Human Rights Observatory

Why Friday the 13th was bad luck for the Knights Templar and their legacy

By Patrick Masters, Lecturer, University of Portsmouth
In Ridley Scott’s 2005 epic Kingdom of Heaven, The Knights Templar are portrayed as violent extremists. The film is about a crusader, Balian of Ibelin, who is fighting to defend the Crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem from the first Sultan of Egypt and Syria, Saladin.

The Knights Templar were formed on Christmas Day 1119, as a revolutionary type of knighthood in which knights lived as monks, taking vows of poverty and piety. Their mission was to protect travellers on the dangerous roads of the Kingdom of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
