We study pandemics, and the resurgence of measles is a grim sign of what’s coming
By Jennifer B. Nuzzo, Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Pandemic Center, Brown University
Andrea Uhlig, Research Associate at the Pandemic Center, Brown University
In the three decades between 1993 and 2024, measles in the U.S. was relatively rare – a few hundred cases each year, at most. But suddenly, the disease has become so entrenched in American life that it sometimes fails to make headlines when a new outbreak erupts.
As of March 2026, measles has been continuously circulating around the U.S. for more than a year, starting with an outbreak in Texas that lasted from January to August 2025. Before that…
- Thursday, March 12, 2026