Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We study pandemics, and the resurgence of measles is a grim sign of what’s coming

By Jennifer B. Nuzzo, Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Pandemic Center, Brown University
Andrea Uhlig, Research Associate at the Pandemic Center, Brown University
In the three decades between 1993 and 2024, measles in the U.S. was relatively rare – a few hundred cases each year, at most. But suddenly, the disease has become so entrenched in American life that it sometimes fails to make headlines when a new outbreak erupts.

As of March 2026, measles has been continuously circulating around the U.S. for more than a year, starting with an outbreak in Texas that lasted from January to August 2025. Before that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
