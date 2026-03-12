Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legal refugees now face long detention after DHS reinterprets law on applying for a green card after a year

By Ashley Sanchez, Associate Professor of Immigration, University of Notre Dame
The Department of Homeland Security issued a policy memo in February 2026 that could lead to the detention of refugees who are legally in the country.

The new policy states that “DHS may arrest and detain a refugee who has lived in the United States for at least one year and has not yet acquired” lawful permanent resident status. Approximately 100,000 refugees could be at risk for such arrest and detention.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We study pandemics, and the resurgence of measles is a grim sign of what’s coming
~ As Iran war expands, some conservative Christians interpret the conflict through biblical prophecies
~ ‘The Tibetan Book of the Dead’ is actually not just about death
~ ICE buys $87M warehouse in Pennsylvania − can local officials block a detention facility?
~ Not just Patriot interceptors: A defense expert explains the various weapons US and allies use to defend against missiles and drones
~ Constant technology changes throw seniors a curve – and add to caregivers’ load
~ Kurdish gains in Syria could disappear without international support − just as they did in Iraq decades ago
~ Federal benefits cuts are looming – here’s how Colorado is trying to protect families with children
~ A successful USDA program that has supported more than 533,000 affordable rental homes in rural America is getting phased out
~ ‘Hamnet’ is making audiences break down in tears – and upending beliefs about male grief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter