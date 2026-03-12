Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Constant technology changes throw seniors a curve – and add to caregivers’ load

By Debaleena Chattopadhyay, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Illinois Chicago
This past Christmas, I helped my parents choose a water filter. The latest “smart” models all came with a smartphone app that promised to monitor filter life, track water quality and automatically request service. Yet my father, age 75, and mother, 67, were quick to reject them in favor of a nondigital model.

“Every time it updates or I forget how to use it, we’ll have to call you,” my dad said.

As an only child living 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers) away, I didn’t need convincing. My parents are aging in place and don’t need traditional caregiving – they cook, drive and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We study pandemics, and the resurgence of measles is a grim sign of what’s coming
~ As Iran war expands, some conservative Christians interpret the conflict through biblical prophecies
~ ‘The Tibetan Book of the Dead’ is actually not just about death
~ ICE buys $87M warehouse in Pennsylvania − can local officials block a detention facility?
~ Legal refugees now face long detention after DHS reinterprets law on applying for a green card after a year
~ Not just Patriot interceptors: A defense expert explains the various weapons US and allies use to defend against missiles and drones
~ Kurdish gains in Syria could disappear without international support − just as they did in Iraq decades ago
~ Federal benefits cuts are looming – here’s how Colorado is trying to protect families with children
~ A successful USDA program that has supported more than 533,000 affordable rental homes in rural America is getting phased out
~ ‘Hamnet’ is making audiences break down in tears – and upending beliefs about male grief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter