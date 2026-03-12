Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal benefits cuts are looming – here’s how Colorado is trying to protect families with children

By Stephen Roll, Assistant Professor of Social Policy, Washington University in St. Louis
Jenn Finders, Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University
Leah Hamilton, Professor of Social Work, Appalachian State University
A combination of Colorado state tax credits for low-income families is predicted to lift more than 50,000 children out of poverty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We study pandemics, and the resurgence of measles is a grim sign of what’s coming
~ As Iran war expands, some conservative Christians interpret the conflict through biblical prophecies
~ ‘The Tibetan Book of the Dead’ is actually not just about death
~ ICE buys $87M warehouse in Pennsylvania − can local officials block a detention facility?
~ Legal refugees now face long detention after DHS reinterprets law on applying for a green card after a year
~ Not just Patriot interceptors: A defense expert explains the various weapons US and allies use to defend against missiles and drones
~ Constant technology changes throw seniors a curve – and add to caregivers’ load
~ Kurdish gains in Syria could disappear without international support − just as they did in Iraq decades ago
~ A successful USDA program that has supported more than 533,000 affordable rental homes in rural America is getting phased out
~ ‘Hamnet’ is making audiences break down in tears – and upending beliefs about male grief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter