Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli air strikes on al-Qard al-Hassan financial institution must be investigated as war crimes

By Amnesty International
Israeli air strikes on locations linked to al-Qard al-Hassan, a non-profit financial institution associated with Hezbollah, must be investigated as war crimes as they do not constitute legitimate military targets under international humanitarian law, Amnesty International said today. Since 2 March, the Israeli military has announced that it would target all branches of al-Qard al-Hassan […] The post Lebanon: Israeli air strikes on al-Qard al-Hassan financial institution must be investigated as war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
