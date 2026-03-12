Tolerance.ca
Vietnam: Free Political Prisoners Needing Medical Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Can Thi Theu (left) and Le Huu Minh Tuan. © Private (Tokyo) – The Vietnamese authorities should give priority to releasing political prisoners with urgent health problems, Human Rights Watch said today.Le Huu Minh Tuan, Can Thi Theu, and other unjustly imprisoned political activists should be urgently freed to obtain appropriate medical care in Vietnam or abroad. Le Huu Minh Tuan, a 37-year-old journalist who has been in prison since 2020, suffers from internal bleeding and other health issues, and has repeatedly been denied medical care. Can…


© Human Rights Watch -
