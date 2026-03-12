Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Dennis Richardson’s exit puts antisemitism royal commissioner under more pressure

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
By personality and at his stage in life, Dennis Richardson is a man who, on occasion, stands on his dignity.

Richardson, 78, has a stellar public service career behind him. As a former head of ASIO, and former secretary of the defence and foreign affairs departments, who also served as ambassador to Washington, Richardson has plenty of experience in handling complicated assignments and relationships. But he’s also willing to say when enough is enough.

This week he reached that point, quitting the inquiry into the security issues around the Bondi massacre that he was conducting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
